Khloe Kardashian is focusing on her daughter. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been concentrating on her little girl True, 11 months, following her split from Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her with her friend, Jordyn Woods.

Alongside two crown emojis, she simply wrote: "True."

An insider previously claimed Khloe "needs time" to rebuild her trust.

They shared: "She just needs time. It's going to take so long for her to rebuild trust with anyone. This is the second time this has happened ... It will take her a long time to date again. A significant amount of time ... Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe's able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can't.

"Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in LA so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe. Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter. Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time."

Khloe recently blamed the cheating scandal on Tristan - after previously blaming Jordyn.

She wrote: "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time.

"What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)"