Ashley Graham's night terrors have her up at night and looking for her son

Ashley Graham gets "night terrors" when she's away from her son. The model struggles with being apart from her son Isaac, eight months, after she's put him to bed and is always "hunting" for her child in her sleep. In an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, she said: "So now that I have Isaac sleep trained, I put him down at eight and I go to sleep, but usually in the hours between 12:30 and about 4 o'clock in the morning, I have what my husband is calling these night terrors. “And in my sleep, I am hunting for my child. I'm like, 'Where is Isaac? Where is he?' I'm looking under the bed, I'm flipping my husband upside down, I'm turning on the lights. It is happening almost every single night. What is that?' However, what Ashley is going through is perfectly normal.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula told her: "Your body is doing exactly what your body is supposed to do. Here you are in that first year, maybe in the first two years you have a baby, your cortisol levels are higher. For new moms, it makes them more alert, especially in the middle of the night."

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old star previously admitted she was "nervous" to leave her son - whom she has with her husband Justin Ervin - when she jetted off to Milan Fashion Week last month.

She said: "I have to say, it was a vacation. It was not what I was expecting - it really wasn't. In eight months, I hadn't left his side longer than five hours. And I was really nervous, like, can I do this? Other mothers have done it. They leave their babies even earlier. I was like, 'Am I gonna feel guilty?' But I didn't feel guilty because I knew that I was going for work. I had so much milk that I had already saved up for him, and he was gonna be here with his dad and his grandma, and everything was gonna be fine.”