Babies R Us resumes online service for baby essentials

Now that government has confirmed what essential items are under the lockdown, many new parents are breathing a sigh of relief. This means that baby clothes and nappies can be bought at local retailers.

Retail stores like Clicks and Pick n Pay have opened their baby sections, and now Babies R Us has followed suit, albeit on their online platform.

The baby products retailer has resumed online operations this week. Customers can now officially place a virtual order for essential care items, with free delivery of goods over R500.

The retailer will be operating much like the remaining stores open in the country, offering just the essential baby and toddler products (up to 36 months), in order to comply with new national legislation.

“Our focus is on the sale and delivery of essential goods as authorised and prescribed by the South African government. We have implemented all the necessary changes to our extensive online platform, making it a seamless and safer option for our customers,” said Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us & Babies R Us SA.