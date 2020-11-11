Cassper Nyovest proves that money is no object for little Simba as he shows off R32K pram

Judging by his social media feeds, rapper Cassper Nyovest is relishing his role as a new dad. And it appears money is no object when it comes to keeping little Khotso a happy little cub. The ’Good For That’ rapper recently posted a picture of himself taking his little one for a walk in his pram. But this is no ordinary pram. It’s a custom-made pram by US designer Jeremy Scott. Nyovest captioned the picture: “My pride and Joy. Lil man ridding around in a pram designed by @itsjeremyscott . How dope ?” View this post on Instagram My pride and Joy. Lil man ridding around in a pram designed by @itsjeremyscott . How dope ? A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Nov 6, 2020 at 3:13am PST Dope indeed.

The pimped up ride retails for R32 000 on the Chelino Baby website in SA. Called the Jeremy Scott Wings PRIAM, the creative director of Moschino collaborated with CYBEX to offer the one-of-a-kind design.

According to the website, the PRIAM from the Jeremy Scott Wings Collection is an “innovative 3-in-1 system”.

“The PRIAM from the Jeremy Scott collection is smart black with a unique gold frame, all-terrain wheels with shiny gold spokes and, of course, the signature gold wings on the LUX Carry Cot and LUX Seat”.

Well, for R32K, we’re expecting that it turns into a car once baby reaches his teens.

Nyovest’s fans were quick to pick up on the luxe item and commented on his choice of wheels.

Even his baby mama Thobeka Majozi commented on the post with “Only the best for this King.”

Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo was impressed and responded with “Dope.”