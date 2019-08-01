Every baby born at the Cincinnati hospital from July 28 through August 3 will receive a limited edition Baby Shark Onesie. Picture: YouTube.com

For those of you who don't know, it's Shark Week (July 28 - August 4). One Ohio hospital has taken to dressing their newborns in "Baby Shark" onesies, and it's the cutest thing you'll probably see today. Every baby born at the Cincinnati hospital from July 28 through August 3 will receive a limited edition "Baby Shark" Onesie, according to CNN. But that's not all, a special Snapchat filter has been activated at the hospital's two birthing centres and the aquarium.

Bo McMillan, a senior marketing consultant at The Christ Hospital Health Network, told CNN the hospital has been giving out special edition onesies for about a year.

A special Snapchat filter has been activated. Picture: Website screenshot

"We typically pick a holiday in a specific month and give out onesies on that day or the weekend of the holiday," McMillan said. "This is the first time we've done it for a full week."

The hospital has already given out 75 onesies and expects at least 150-175 babies to be born by August 3.