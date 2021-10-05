DJ Zinhle reveals Oskido gifted her R200K for her pregnancy

DJ Zinhle and Oskido’s relationship goes beyond Zinhle being an artist at Oskido’s label. In the latest episode of her reality show Unexpected on BET, Zinhle told her fans announcing a pregnancy has never been easy for her, not with baby Asante and not with Kairo over six years ago.

Zinhle told her fans how nervous she was to reveal news of her pregnancy to Oskido when she fell pregnant with Kairo Forbes who was fathered by rapper AKA. “I feel like it's so tough to report to everyone that I am a fifty-thousand-year-old who's pregnant ... he was cool with me when I told him I was pregnant with Kairo, he even gave me money,” she said.

Come and uncover the UNEXPECTED truth this Saturday at 19:30 CAT ON #BETDJZinhle , exclusive to ⁦@BET_Africa⁩ channel 129. #BETAfricaoriginal pic.twitter.com/5w3bVNhofS — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) September 30, 2021 Zinhle also revealed that Oskido gifted her with R200 000 when she shared her news with Oskido. “He gave me a lot of money, it was about R200 000 when I told him I was pregnant. I think he was just worried,” she said.

#DJZinhleBET banna so Oskido gave DJ Zinhle R200 000 when she told him she was pregnant wow pic.twitter.com/XSQinOZGDY — MJ (@mj_lebetsa) October 2, 2021 Zihnle and Oskido’s friendship goes a long way, and Zinhle is never shy of publicly acknowledging him.

On his birthday, Zinhle shared a heartfelt message. “The kindest guy I know. @oskidoibelieve thank you for everything you are. God bless and keep you ..." she said. She also told people that she is blessed to have him in his life: “Guys. I'm so blessed to have @oskidoibelieve in my life. We all are.” The new mom has been sharing her journey on being a mother for the second time: “Breastfeeding kicked my a**, Wow. Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway I won't eventually, but Wow.”