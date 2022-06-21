Doctors cut newborn’s ear while performing C-section in the dark

If you thought rolling blackouts were experienced in Africa alone, think again. Under the light of cellphone flashlights, doctors in Mexico were forced to make do with what they had while performing a C-section on a 19-year-old mother when the hospital power cut out.

Karla Urizandi gave birth to her son Juan Adriel Solis on June 6 at Mexicali International Specialties Clinic in Mexicali, Baja California, after the medical facility lost power for about 26 minutes, the Daily Mail reported. After the electricity went out, a backup generator failed to kickstart the power again. By this time, Urizandi had already been given anaesthesia, and doctors chose to continue with the procedure despite her protests.

Taking to TikTok, she shared her terrifying birth story. “With three cell phones pointed at my belly, they begin to perform a caesarean section. I told him no, I don't want to die. In reality, It scared me a lot,” she said in the video.

#Estados | En una clínica particular de #Mexicali, #BajaCalifornia; médicos cortaron la oreja de una bebé recién nacida. Mientras los doctores atendían un parto hubo una falla de energía eléctrica por lo que decidieron alumbrarse con la luz de sus celulares. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nxVrapTY2o — Observer.NR (@ObserverNR) June 16, 2022 In a translated tweet, Observer.NR wrote: “Doctors cut off the ear of a newborn baby. While the doctors were attending a birth, there was a power failure, so they decided to light up with the light from their cell phones.” Her obstetrician performed the surgery, and that’s when her son’s left ear was reportedly cut as they medical team attempted to remove a hemangioma - also known as a "strawberry mark“ which presents itself at birth.

