Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Doctors cut newborn’s ear while performing C-section in the dark

File photo: Taking to TikTok, Urizandi shared her terrifying birth story.

File photo: Taking to TikTok, Urizandi shared her terrifying birth story. Picture: AP

Published 54m ago

If you thought rolling blackouts were experienced in Africa alone, think again.

Under the light of cellphone flashlights, doctors in Mexico were forced to make do with what they had while performing a C-section on a 19-year-old mother when the hospital power cut out.

Karla Urizandi gave birth to her son Juan Adriel Solis on June 6 at Mexicali International Specialties Clinic in Mexicali, Baja California, after the medical facility lost power for about 26 minutes, the Daily Mail reported.

After the electricity went out, a backup generator failed to kickstart the power again.

By this time, Urizandi had already been given anaesthesia, and doctors chose to continue with the procedure despite her protests.

Taking to TikTok, she shared her terrifying birth story.

“With three cell phones pointed at my belly, they begin to perform a caesarean section. I told him no, I don't want to die. In reality, It scared me a lot,” she said in the video.

In a translated tweet, Observer.NR wrote: “Doctors cut off the ear of a newborn baby. While the doctors were attending a birth, there was a power failure, so they decided to light up with the light from their cell phones.”

Her obstetrician performed the surgery, and that’s when her son’s left ear was reportedly cut as they medical team attempted to remove a hemangioma - also known as a "strawberry mark“ which presents itself at birth.

@araurizandi23 Mi chiquito, te amo tanto, todo lo que haga siempre sera pensando en ti❤️🙏![CDATA[]]>🏻 #fyp #parati #amordemivida #JulianAdriel ♬ sonido original - Letras

Urizandi said nobody told her of her son's injuries until her husband gave her the terrible news after the birth.

“I was really waiting for a doctor or someone to come in and give me an explanation, but it wasn't like that. At no time did they arrive or explain anything to me,” she added.

The couple have now chosen to take the matter further and filed an incident report with Baja California Attorney General's Office, accusing Mexicali International Specialties Clinic of malpractice.

