Duchess Meghan feels ’fortunate’ to have witnessed little Archie’s milestone moments

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex feels "fortunate" to have witnessed so many of her son's milestone moments. The former 'Suits' star gave birth to her son Archie in May last year and due to the coronavirus crisis, she's been able to spend quality time at home with her son and husband Prince Harry. She said: "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of Covid, we would be travelling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments." Prince Harry is also thrilled that he's been able to witness so many of his son's landmark moments. The 36-year-old royal - who married the Duchess in 2018 - spoke to Malala Yousafzai about the last few months as part of celebrations for the International Day of the Girl.

He said: "We were both there for his first steps ... his first run, his first fall, his first everything."

Meanwhile, the Duchess recently revealed she "meditates" to cope with internet trolls.

She shared: "I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world - male or female.

"Now for eight months of that I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with the baby, but what was able to be just manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable ... I don’t care if you are 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is damaging.

"Meditation is key. I never thought that I would be the person to do that. Journalling is a very powerful thing. It allows me to reflect on where I’ve come from."