Duchess Meghan gives update on baby Archie: 'He's started trying to walk'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be winding down the last of their official UK engagements, but this didn't stop the couple from speaking about being first-time parents to 10-month-old baby Archie.
During her final solo royal visit on Friday, Markle visited pupils at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, to mark International Women's Day. The duchess gave pupils and staff a moving speech, imploring them "to speak up for what is right".
According to Elle, she also shared some interesting information on Archie. According to Markle, the little tyke is on the verge of a major milestone. She revealed that Archie has started trying to walk, and also that giving birth has changed her life.
View this post on Instagram
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
Her rare insight into Archie's toddler months comes a day she told Endeavour Fund Awards attendee Claire Spencer that Archie "is into everything" these days.
View this post on Instagram
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
The couple opted not to travel to the UK with their baby because of their hectic schedule in the countdown as working royals.
Their final event is the attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, where all the senior British royals will be in attendance, including William and wife Kate, and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.