Duchess Meghan gives update on baby Archie: 'He's started trying to walk'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be winding down the last of their official UK engagements, but this didn't stop the couple from speaking about being first-time parents to 10-month-old baby Archie.

During her final solo royal visit on Friday, Markle visited pupils at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, to mark International Women's Day. The duchess gave pupils and staff a moving speech, imploring them "to speak up for what is right".

According to Elle, she also shared some interesting information on Archie. According to Markle, the little tyke is on the verge of a major milestone. She revealed that Archie has started trying to walk, and also that giving birth has changed her life.