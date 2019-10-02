The Duchess of Sussex's official engagements in Africa have been arranged around her son's needs, which she appreciates.
The former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - has been accompanied by four-month-old Archie while she and her spouse tour the region and though she admitted she's had a "full plate" to contend with, she's grateful concessions have been made for her family life.
Speaking after a visit to see the work of charity ActionAid, she said: "On my goodness, well, we're doing well. I think the schedule--they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie's feed times. So it's a full plate, but we're making it work. It's worth it."
Meghan has found her trip "powerful" and very "special" because both she and her husband - who has been visiting Botswana, Angola and Malawi without her - have been able to spend time highlighting causes that are important to them.
She said: "Being able to be in Africa and South Africa--it's my first time being in this country--has been really powerful.