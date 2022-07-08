Elon Musk breaks silence on birth of twins, says he’s helping civilisation

Elon Musk has broken his silence after welcoming twins to declare he’s doing his best to “help the underpopulation crisis”. The billionaire businessman fathered two children with top Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November of 2021, according to court documents obtained by “Business Insider” – and he’s now confirmed the news in a series of posts on Twitter embracing his big family.

He wrote: “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far.” Musk added: “Mark my words, they are sadly true ... I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” His tweets garnered a response from Mariah Carey’s ex Nick Cannon, who is set to become a father for the eighth time.

Nick wrote: “Right there with you my Brother.”

Musk's twins were reportedly born just weeks before the Tesla founder and his on/off partner Grimes welcomed their second child together via surrogate. Musk and Zilis filed a petition to a Texas court requesting the twins “have their father’s last name” and part of their mother’s last name in their middle name in April. The following month the request was approved. No further details about the babies have been revealed.

