After a baby is born, parents are often confused about the right tips and techniques to take care of their little ones health and skin care needs. Every moment spent with your baby is an experience and chance to bond. Bath time is one of the best bonding and fun experiences to have with your child. Bathing your baby, the right way ensures that your baby's skin remains soft and supple, free from dirt and other impurities.



Some babies are not comfortable while bathing and are irritated due to various reasons like mood, water temperature, etc. It is important to engage with them during the process by subtly accustoming them to water splashes, bathing routine, and familiarizing them with the texture and smell of bathing products.





"Make your baby's bath time an enjoyable and comforting experience with the right tips and products. It is recommended to use safe products with natural ingredients on your baby's skin, which help keep the skin clean and hydrated. A satisfying bath will not only keep your baby clean but also helps with better and sound sleep," says Dr. Subhashini N S, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.





Here are a few essential bathing tips for babies that will make bath time a pleasant experience:

Use a safe cleanser: You can opt for a gentle and refreshing baby soap infused with the goodness of herbs that is gentle on the skin. Ingredients like Watermelon, Vetiver, Neem, Lemon Oil, Champaca, Olive Oil, Almond Oil, Chickpea, Fenugreek, and Green Gram are known to nourish and moisturise the skin and help prevent post-bath dryness.

Use warm water: Hot water robs the skin of moisture and leaves it dry. Bathing a baby with warm or lukewarm water keeps your little one feeling refreshed and relaxed.

Give importance to hair wash: It is important to regularly cleanse your baby's hair and scalp. This helps get rid of cradle cap. A shampoo enriched with the goodness of Chickpea, Hibiscus, and Vetiver is mild and nourishes the hair and scalp, making it healthy and shiny.

Plan and stick to a bath time routine: Having a fixed bath time from early on helps set a routine in place. A morning bath routine makes your baby alert and fresh, while a night routine calms your little one and promotes good sleep.

Duration of bathing: Bathing a baby for a longer duration robs the moisture from the skin. In summer, a bubble bath/tub bath in lukewarm water for a little longer duration can be refreshing.

Right after a bath, moisturise the skin to prevent it from drying out. Use a baby cream or baby lotion which will soften the skin and keep it hydrated for longer. With the right products, you can make bath time an enjoyable experience. At all times, ensure you use products that are free from parabens, phthalates, alcohol, mineral oils and artificial colors.





