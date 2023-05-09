Family find premature baby alive after hospital declares him ‘dead’ and discards him in bin

A probe has been ordered after a premature baby, declared dead and thrown into a dustbin soon after delivery at a private hospital in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, was found alive by his family. The baby’s father, Abdul Bhatin, said: “Our boy was born five months premature.

“We were told that he did not survive and was thrown into a dustbin where he kept lying for hours. “Only after persistent requests, he was handed over to us, wrapped in a sheet. “Moments before the funeral, we were shocked to see the baby’s hands move and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred him to a higher medical centre in Meerut.”

On Sunday, Nazma Khan, 38, had complained of abdominal pain when she visited the doctor at the Hapur hospital, and a senior doctor suggested immediate delivery. The baby boy is her sixth child, born after five daughters. Khan, who is in hospital, said: “My child was thrown in the dustbin. No health staff was present there to pick him up. Doctors said the baby was already dead.”

Her sister Momina added: “On our way to the burial ground, we all were surprised to find the ‘dead’ child breathing.