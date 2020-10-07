Fans impressed as Cassper Nyovest wins at daddy duties with little Simba

Tweeps were impressed by Cassper Nyovest’s recent display of daddy duties. The new dad seems to be taking parenting in his stride. But this week the “Good For That” rapper experienced a hiccup while putting little Khotso down for a nap. It’s something all new parents can relate to, which makes it even sweeter. He may be Mufasa, but even big lions like Nyovest will have some trouble getting their cubs to sleep. Taking to Twitter, Nyovest shared his little nap-time problem. “My son was moody today. He didn't want to go to sleep & didn't want to let his mom help as it was her birthday,” he tweeted. But he refused to be defeated, and soldiered on, saying: “I wanted to win the war on my own. Had a can of play and soldiered on. After a hard fight, I knocked his lights out. Probably one of the most rewarding feelings ever.”

My son was moody today. He didn't want to go to sleep & didn't want to let his mom help as it was her birthday. I wanted to win the war on my own. Had a can of play and soldiered on. After a hard fight, I knocked his lights out. Probably one of the most rewarding feelings ever. pic.twitter.com/3lG7vV4Qww — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 2, 2020

Fans soon shared their own hacks for getting baby to sleep. Some suggested placing baby on the chest, while another user jokingly said not to blink so “they don’t see the fear in your eyes”.

Needless to say, Nyovest had things in the bag after giving another update the next day.

Update!!!! I knocked him TF!!!! He should've known better than to try me!!!! I came with all the tools!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 4, 2020

Nyovest and partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed baby Khotso into the world a few weeks ago. And while the parents said they wouldn’t be sharing pictures of their little tot on social media, this hasn’t stopped fake accounts from springing up.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Majozi urged fans to report the fakes: “We don't plan on putting the baby on social media, please report."