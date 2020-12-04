Gigi Hadid to return to work two months after giving birth

Gigi Hadid is returning to work two months after giving birth. The 25-year-old model - who welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September - will return to the modelling world after her maternity leave despite claiming that motherhood is a full-time job. Writing on her Instagram Story, she said: "Would say back 2 work but being a mumma is a job like no otherrr (sic)" Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April, after "family sources" first revealed the news. She said at the time: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

The couple revealed they had welcomed their first child with the former One Direction star writing to Twitter to say his newborn daughter is "healthy and beautiful", and he feels "proud" to call her his child.

He wrote: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)"

Gigi admitted she is "so in love" with the little one. She wrote on Instagram: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)"

It was later revealed that Gigi didn't follow conventional labour methods, as she skipped out on going to a hospital and reportedly gave birth on a farm.

Sources claim the beauty "gave birth to her baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania" and the insider also claimed Gigi gave birth on September 19.