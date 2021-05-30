Guess who just got his first haircut? Cassper Nyovest shows off baby Khotso’s new hairstyle

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest takes pride in his street style. He can confidently show off a pair of fly sneakers while rocking designer tracksuits.

The new dad always makes sure he has a fresh cut whenever he goes on tour, and now that effortless style could be something ingrained in his little baba Khotso.

Nyovest and his partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed their first child together in September last year and rarely share photos of their little Simba on their respective social media feeds, but when they do, it’s the sweetest thing.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Nyovest revealed that Khotso got his first haircut, and even joked he had given it a “lil 2015 Nyovest flavour.”

Showing off the fresh cut, the proud dad had much of Khotso’s hair shaven off while leaving a “little party at the back.”

In response to the unusual haircut, Nyovest mused: “He is my son , I can do whatever I want!!! He is gonna hate me for this when he grows up doe!!! Sorry boy, your daddy a lil crazy!!!“

Once the same post made it to Twitter, one fan photoshopped the original photo, resulting in Khotso wearing a long braid, to which the rapper responded “Hahaha I love it!!”

Hahaha I love it!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 29, 2021

In the meantime, Nyovest decided to reignite his beef with award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee.

He took to Twitter last week to say that celebrity boxing needed to be brought to Africa because he felt it would as successful as it is in the USA.

“Celebrity boxing is sooo big in the States, I think we could make decent money in Africa with it too. It could also boost boxing on the continent. Who do you think would make a great boxing fight?” asked Nyovest.

He followed up his tweet by saying that he saw how people wanted him to fight Kaybee.

“I been tweeting about #CelebrityBoxing since last night and the fights people would want to see.

“A lot of people are saying me and Princess Kaybee.

“I know he likes talking big sh** but I don't think he has the guts to get in the ring with me. If he is game, I’m definitely game”.