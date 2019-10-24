London - Chemicals used in some plastic, soap, cosmetic and cleaning products have been linked to lower IQs in developing babies and children, particularly boys.
Experts looked at levels of a cocktail of 26 chemicals known to have the potential to disrupt the endocrine system or hormones in the bodies of women during the first three months of pregnancy.
Blood and urine samples were taken from 718 mothers involved in a long-term study following the health and development of families in Sweden.
Scientists found children whose mothers had higher levels of endocrine disruptors in their systems during pregnancy had lower IQ scores at the age of seven.
Researchers from Karlstad University, Sweden, and Mount Sinai Health in New York, say preventing exposure to these chemicals for pregnant women, or those trying to conceive, is critical to protecting children.