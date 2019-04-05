Thirty minutes later Oscar had more than 4 600 followers, including Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Instagram

London - Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana gave birth to their fifth child on Thursday – and within three-and-a-half hours the tiny baby had his own social media account. The proud TV chef shared a picture of 44-year-old Tana cradling newborn Oscar James, and tagged his youngest son’s Instagram account in the snap.

Thirty minutes later Oscar had more than 4 600 followers, including Brooklyn Beckham.

Ramsay, 52, captioned the picture: "After three Baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar. Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12.58 today for some lunch!"

Other pictures showed Tana smiling and kissing the baby’s head. She and her husband are also parents to Megan, 21, Matilda, 17, and twins Jack and Holly, 19. The family has a combined Instagram following of more than 7.2 million.

The birth comes three years after the couple were left heartbroken when Ramsay had a miscarriage at five months pregnant.

They revealed they were expecting their fifth child in a New Year’s Day video message on Instagram in which each of their children says "Happy New Year", before the camera panned down to reveal she had a large baby bump.

The chef was heard off-camera saying: "And guess what? Happy New Year because soon we’ve got another one coming."

The couple are now on a par with Ramsay’s former rival Jamie Oliver, who also has five children.

