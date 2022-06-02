‘I made these little feet’ – Kylie Jenner shares rare photo of her baby boy

The 24-year-old beauty mogul and ‘The Kardashians’ star, posted a picture of her unnamed son’s feet next to his older sister Stormi’s on her Instagram Story over the weekend. She captioned the snap: “I made these little feet.”

Her youngest – who was originally called Wolf Webster – was in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo walker. Stormi with baby brother. Picture: Instagram Kylie – who has the three-month-old and Stormi, four, with rapper Travis Scott – gave birth to her son in February, and last month she revealed she gained 27kg during her second pregnancy. The reality star claimed she managed to shift 40lbs (18kg) of her pregnancy weight.

Alongside a video of herself running on a treadmill, she wrote on Instagram: “Gained 27kg again this pregnancy. Down 18kg!” The former ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star went on to claim that she is just “trying to be healthy” following the birth and told her 300 million followers that “walking and Pilates” are among her favourite exercises. “Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favourite combo.”(sic)

My abs over here trying to make a comeback!"