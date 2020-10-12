Internet is divided after old viral video resurfaces of 'goblin' running past baby

Every now and again a video surfaces that stumps the internet, particularly when it’s the supernatural kind. A video, said to be more than 10 years old, has resurfaced and it’s origins are once again dividing the internet. The footage, which was apparently recorded in January 2011, was first uploaded by a family in Santa Fe, Argentina, has once again gone viral on social media. The recording made by a woman filming her baby shows what appears to be a goblin-like creature in the background. In the video, which is less than a minute long, the mother, who goes by the name Silvia is seen calling to her baby who is playing on the kitchen floor. Just then a creature is seen running in the background and going to hide under the kitchen counter.

The eerie display is enough to make anyone’s skin crawl. And here’s where things get a bit a confusing. When the woman approaches the creature, the recording becomes inaudible and the camera cuts out.

For obvious reasons, the video has generated much debate over its authenticity. Is it real or was it staged?

It also raises the question: Do goblins exist?

According to mythology.net, goblins originated in the 14th century and are most prevalent the cultures of north-west Europe, Scandinavia, the British Isles, and the US.

“However, it is also rumoured to have German, Greek, and Latin roots with an overall negative connotation (’gobelinus' was the name of a devil or demon haunting the country of Normandy),” says the website.

After intense scrutiny of the video, some experts have come forward and mentioned that the video is indeed fake, “without ignoring the merits that it is in fact an incredible edition because you can see that even the smallest detail was considered”, reported themotherofallnerds.com.

An example of this is the shadow of the goblin running past the child.

