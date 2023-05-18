'It was so confusing!' Meghan Trainor opens up about her experience with breastfeeding

The 29-year-old pop star welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara in 2021 and now that she is expecting another baby boy with the “Spy Kids” actor, admitted she will make the effort to take her breast pump into the hospital after not realising she had to the first time around. The “Mother” hitmaker told SheKnows: “I remember thinking how confusing this is when someone was like, ‘Make sure you bring your pumps to the hospital’, and I was like, ‘Silly goose, your milk doesn’t come in for days!’ But I didn’t realise it’s because you dry pump to tell your boobies to make milk. So yeah, I’m going to pack breast pumps this time, and I’m gonna pack nipple cream and shields.

“[My nipple cream] goes wherever I go. I began using it on day one in the hospital and have not stopped throughout my breastfeeding journey. It’s so lightweight and soothing and was critical for me to help with nipple pain, especially in those early weeks of breastfeeding.”