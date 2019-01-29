In her original interview last week, Kate said she wouldn’t be raising her daughter any differently to how she raises her two sons. Picture: Instagram.com

Kate Hudson claims she isn’t raising her daughter to be genderless. The 39-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter Rani Rose - whom she has with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - three months ago, and recently said she was taking a “genderless” approach to parenting.

But now, she’s clarified her comments after some people believed she meant she was going to raise her daughter to be genderless, rather than simply avoiding stereotypes in her parenting techniques.

Kate - who is also mother to sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven, from previous relationships - wrote on Instagram: “Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys. My response was simple. Not really. The whole click bait tactic of saying I’m raising my daughter to be ‘genderless’ is silly and frankly doesn’t even make sense.

“I raise and will continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what. Me saying a ‘genderless approach’ was a way of refocusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype. It just felt a little antiquated to me. Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be king. And that’s fine by me.”

In her original interview last week, Kate said she wouldn’t be raising her daughter any differently to how she raises her two sons.

Asked whether her approach to parenting has changed since having a daughter, she said: "It doesn't really change my approach, but there's definitely a difference.

"I think you just raise your kids individually, regardless - like, a genderless [approach].

"We still don't know what she's going to identify as."