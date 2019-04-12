Khloe Kardashian is “anxious” over her daughter True’s first birthday. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is “anxious” over her daughter True’s first birthday. True, whom Khloe has with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is set to celebrate her first birthday on Friday, and the 34-year-old reality star has said she’s starting to feel nervous about the big day.

Writing on Twitter, she said: "Is it weird that I think I'm having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I'm sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I'll be happy, of course, I simply can't understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment... bring me the tissue. (sic)”

And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then scolded herself for becoming too soft, as she described herself as a “mush”.

When one fan told her: "I promise it gets better!!”

She replied: "Please! I pray. Since when did I become such a mush?”

Meanwhile, Khloe also recently revealed that being a first-time mother has been “tiring and exhausting”, although she wouldn’t change it for the world.

Speaking to People magazine about True’s birthday, she said: "It's so corny but you don't realise how fast time goes by until you see a child growing in front of you. It’s scary and sad because it goes so fast. Can we slow down time?

"I remember Kourtney and Kim telling me before she was born, 'You're never going to take a bath again!' And it's like, 'What are they talking about? True is in bed at 7pm every night!' It's honestly so rewarding and special.

“I am so utterly obsessed with her. This first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this.”

True is said to be the number one priority in Khloe’s life now, after she split with the tot’s father Tristan when he allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods at a party.

A source previously said: "Khloe is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with her favourite person in the world: True! She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn't allowing that to affect her happiness any longer.

"Khloe loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloe is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business."