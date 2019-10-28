Jenner tweeted: "My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" with accompanying images of her little girl. Picture: Twitter.com

Trust Kylie Jenner to go completely left field and dress daughter Stormi up as herself for Halloween. The reality TV star posted a picture of little Stormi dressed as a mini-me by emulating her mother's Met Gala look from this year's event.

We don't know how to feel about the fact that Stormi, 12 months, is paraded in a long, flowing gown, complete with Jenner's famous purple hair.