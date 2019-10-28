Jenner tweeted: "My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" with accompanying images of her little girl. Picture: Twitter.com

Trust Kylie Jenner to go completely left field and dress daughter Stormi up as herself for Halloween. The reality TV star posted a picture of little Stormi dressed as a mini-me by emulating her mother's Met Gala look from this year's event.

We don't know how to feel about the fact that Stormi, 12 months, is paraded in a long, flowing gown, complete with Jenner's famous purple hair.

Jenner tweeted: "My baby!!!!!!!! i cant handle this!!!!" with accompanying images of her little girl. We must admit that little Stormi doesn't look too impressed in the pictures - we're guessing she would rather be playing around in the dirt outside or acting like a 12-year-old.

The tweet has already received over 50K retweets and 431K likes. The comments, though, is what got us spilling our hot tea over our laptops.




Some users even accused Jenner of child abuse, while another said all Stormi wanted to be is a Disney princess.