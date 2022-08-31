LOOK: Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shares ‘rare’ glimpse of her baby Eloise

Washington - Chris Pratt’s wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, dropped a rare glimpse of their daughter Eloise on her social media handle three months after giving birth . Schwarzenegger shared a loving snapshot of their newborn baby. The 32-year-old author shares two daughters with her husband, actor Chris Pratt.

Story continues below Advertisement

She captioned the picture: “A summer of feedings in terry cloth,” with a white heart emoji. In the pictures, matching terry fabric clothes were worn by the mother and daughter. Schwarzenegger donned a mint-coloured suit, while Baby Eloise wore a white terry cloth onesie. Eloise’s hands are seen in the sweet picture as Schwarzenegger cradles her adorable kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) According to Fox News, Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their second daughter in May. Their first child, Lyla Maria, was born in August 2020. To safeguard her privacy and maintain normalcy in her life, the pair have taken care to keep the child’s face off social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

Schwarzenegger, author of “The Gift of Forgiveness”, explained that decision on “Today” in 2021. “Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” she explained.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just one year after Pratt announced his divorce from Anna Faris, the duo began dating in 2018. In 2012, Pratt and Faris welcomed their son, Jack, after eight years of marriage.

Story continues below Advertisement