Loot Love and Reason. Picture: Supplied

What's cuter than a cat pic? Nothing. Unless you're TV personality LootLove and you've just shared images of your reason for living. Taking to Instagram, she gushed about little Zanothando and Sisizwe, saying: "Meet the Loves of my Life, Zanothando & Sisizwe. (Hip & Hop to y’all...😋) The owners of my time, sleep, heart & bringers of the purest form of love I’ve ever known. Shot by Uncle: @mothusimomolote."

The local celeb and rapper boyfriend announced the birth of their twins in February this year with a touching post, also on Instagram, of her little munchkins asleep.

Their names are inspired by her name "Luthando" and Reason's birth name "Sizwe". Together, the twins names read: "ESisizwe siZanothando" - which is isiXhosa for "This nation brings love".

The couple have always kept the public at arm's length when it comes to their twins. But let's hope they post more images, because we can get enough of them!