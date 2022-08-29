LOOK: Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick welcome birth of their first child

The 41-year-old reality star has been dating NFL football quarterback Kaepernick, 34, since 2015 and took to social media on Sunday to reveal that she had given birth to their first child "a couple of weeks ago".

Alongside a black-and-white image of the couple and the newborn in a hospital bed, Diab wrote on Instagram: "I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM! Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

The MTV star went on to reveal that her recovery process since the birth has been a "journey" and promised fans that she will update them further, and said that while she was initially hesitant to share anything about her newborn, she eventually realised that she is "such a mama bear" that she wanted to open up about it.