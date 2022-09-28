LOOK: ‘The Wife’s Mbalenhle Mavimbela’s surprise baby shower

Local actress Mbalenhle “Mbali“ Mavimbela has finally gone public with the good news that she is a mother. “The Wife” actress kept the news under wraps, the entire duration of her pregnancy.

From Faith Nketsi to Cindy Mahlangu and now Mavimbela, seems like this is a growing trend in Mzansiwood of celebrities keeping their precious moments away from the public. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MBALENHLE (@mbalenhle__m) Murmurs of Mavimbela expecting a bundle of joy were first sparked earlier this year in June, following a report that she would not be returning to the Showmax production. Mavimbela took to her Instagram account and posted images of (her) dressed to the nines as she showed off her baby bump. In her caption she joked about trying to suck her tummy in “guys ngizamile ukukheca” she wrote. Loosely translated this means “I tried to tuck my stomach in”.

After her big reveal, the actress posted a video of her surprise baby shower which was put together by her loved ones. In her caption she explained that she was told to get ready for a photoshoot only to find her family and friends waiting for her. “I was told to get ready for a photoshoot, to actually find that it’s my surprise baby shower ft my family, friends and favourite artists 😩❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone that has been part of this journey ☺️🚀,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MBALENHLE (@mbalenhle__m) That was not the only surprise that awaited Mavimbela; she also was surprised with performances from her favourite artists Sjava and Nomfundo Moh.

