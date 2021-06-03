Meghan Trainor says it was ’terrifying’ when son had breathing issues at birth

Meghan Trainor says it was "terrifying" when her son had breathing issues at birth.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker welcomed Riley - whom she has with husband Daryl Sabara - ​into the world in February, six days before the due date, and she has recalled how scary it was when the newborn didn't make a sound when he first came out.

Appearing on the 'Today' show, she said: "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying."

The 27-year-old singer admitted the "worst part" was only getting to see her baby boy for a split second before he was taken away for medical attention.

She continued: "I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part.

"It was definitely a rough start."

However, she and the 'Spy Kids' actor, 28, were grateful that they got to take Riley home after five days in hospital.

She added: "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Taking to Instagram to announce their first child's arrival, Meghan shared at the time: "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day ... We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE ... Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever!

Welcome to the world Riley! (sic)"

While Daryl wrote in his own message, sharing a sweet picture of their new baby: "Riley ... 7lbs 8oz ... 2/8/21 ... ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world (sic)"

Meghan - who tied the knot with the movie star in 2018 - had previously admitted she was "scared" about giving birth without her mother by her side.

Speaking about being pregnant in lockdown, she said: "We're so excited, we planned it out so - when I tell people I'm scared to go to my appointments alone, and they're like, 'Don't have a baby in quarantine.'

But I didn't want to travel so much when I'm pregnant and I know this is the time to stay home. Some appointments my husband got to go to and some he didn't. But those appointments, the doctors were very nice to me and set up a FaceTime ... I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. 'Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I’m like, 'But I need my momma … I just need my head rubs."

