Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle is ’very pleased’ with her and Harry’s baby news

Thomas Markle is "very pleased" with the Duchess of Sussex's baby news.

The retired lighting director - who hasn't spoken to his daughter since she tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex in 2018 - wished his daughter "all the love" after it was revealed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have welcomed their second child, a daughter called Lilibet Diana.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Thomas said: "I'm very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery. I wish them all my love and the best of luck."

Harry and Meghan confirmed they welcomed a little girl into the world on Friday.

They said in a statement: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

The couple - who also have Archie, two, together - named their little one after Harry's late mother Princess Diana and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

A spokesperson for the couple added in a statement: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana,was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The Duke and Duchess admitted their daughter is "more than they could have ever imagined".

A statement from the couple, posted on their Archewell Foundation charity website, reads: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

