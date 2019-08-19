The former Hear’Say member - who also has daughters Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn - also detailed her “pretty complicated” labour. Picture: Reuters

Myleene Klass has named her newborn son Apollo. The 41-year-old singer welcomed her third child - and first with boyfriend Simon Motson - into the world earlier this month, and has now revealed she and Simon have named their son Apollo because they thought it was a “strong name”.

She explained: "Apollo is the god of music and science - my two passions. We thought it was such a strong name and at 8lbs 5oz, he was a strong, bouncing boy."

The former Hear’Say member - who also has daughters Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn - also detailed her “pretty complicated” labour, and says she “lost five hours of her life” as she can’t remember what happened.

She said: "My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool. We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm.

"But I don't remember what happened next. I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end.”

Myleene has found being a new mother in her 40s to be “extremely different” to raising her other two children, but insists she’s “loving every single minute”.

She told Hello! magazine: "Having a baby in your forties is an extremely different experience. I love the night feeds – it's a privilege to look at his little face during the night. I know how quickly this will go. I'm loving every single minute. I even miss my baby bump – I put on over five stone. I want to savour every single second.”

The model welcomed her son on August 1, and announced the news on social media a few days later with a picture of Apollo’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

The image was simply captioned: "01.08.19"