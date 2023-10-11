National Nutrition Week: 4 tips for ensuring your baby’s healthy growth

“Is my baby getting enough proper nutrition and are they eating enough?” is a question that many new moms ask themselves. What many moms don’t realise is that providing your infant with the proper nutrition in fact starts in the womb and is vital to continue providing them with the best nutrition until they are toddlers.

National Nutrition Week, observed in South Africa in the second week of October, serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of providing adequate nutrition for babies and toddlers, more so as malnutrition in the country increases. “Lack of proper nutrition can be caused not only by not having enough to eat but also by not eating enough of the right foods,” explained Lizeth Kruger, Dis-Chem Baby City’s National Clinic Executive. “It is possible for a baby to be eating well but remain undernourished so the right nutrition is crucial, and this can be monitored through regular visits and reviewing growth charts with the assistance of health professionals.

She advised parents to take the nutrition of their babies seriously and get as much help and information as they can from nursing sisters in the clinics when they go for their baby check-ups. Kruger provided some tips on achieving the best nutrition results to keep those tiny tummies well-fed, happy, and thriving. Foetal growth restriction

Good maternal nutrition is essential for foetal growth and infant survival. Foetal growth restriction (FGR) is a condition in which the baby's growth is stunted in the womb. Newborns with FGR are at increased risk of stunting by 24 months, which in turn raises the risk of infant mortality.

It’s important to follow a healthy diet while you’re pregant. Picture: Pexels Shvets Production Maternal malnutrition can lead to complications such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and increased vulnerability to infections, all of which contribute to higher infant mortality rates. To ensure that your baby receives the necessary building blocks for organ development, immune system strengthening, and overall growth, pregnant women should eat a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals and take prenatal vitamins and mineral supplements.

Breastfeeding is the best way to provide babies with essential nutrients and protect them from disease, while also benefiting mothers by reducing their risk of postpartum depression and certain types of cancer. Children aged 6-59 months should receive vitamin A and zinc supplementation. Vitamins and minerals

During the first six months, breast milk is your baby's primary source of nutrition. However, as they approach six months, it's important to introduce iron-rich foods like fortified cereals to support brain development and overall growth. Introducing solid foods can be an exciting adventure. Begin with single-ingredient, easily digestible options like pureed fruits, vegetables, and grains to ensure a smooth transition. Toddlers are renowned explorers, and their culinary journey should be no different. Offer a variety of iron-rich foods to cater to their changing tastes and nutritional needs.

Breastmilk is best. Picture: Pexels Criativa Pix Fotografia Protein is essential for toddler growth and development. Incorporate lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, and legumes into their diet to support muscle development and cognitive functions.

Calcium is crucial for building strong bones and teeth. Offer age-appropriate daily options like milk and yoghurt to ensure your toddler enjoys a well-rounded diet. Beyond six months Start by preparing small, bite-sized pieces of the vegetable or fruit that have captured your baby's interest or opt for a brightly coloured, naturally sweet food.

While your baby is exploring new tastes, you can also introduce a mashed version of the same food using a spoon, allowing you to gauge your baby's preference. Start by preparing small, bite-sized pieces of the vegetable or fruit that have captured your baby's interest. Picture: Pexels Vanessa Loring

The quantity of food your baby needs will vary from one child to another once solid meals are introduced, so it's essential to pay attention to your child's cues and rely on your common sense. Avoid offering non-food items or 'junk food,' and refrain from using oils, butter, margarine, or sugar in your baby's meals. By following these guidelines, you can ensure that weight-related concerns won't be an issue.

Remember, if your child is seeking love and attention, avoid substituting food, and instead, provide the affection and time your child needs. Establishing healthy habits Creating a positive mealtime environment sets the stage for healthy eating habits. Avoid distractions like screens and ensure meals are family-focused, fostering a sense of routine and connection.