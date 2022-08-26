Nick Cannon is creating Generation C, jokes baby mama Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa joked Nick Cannon is single-handedly creating the next generation. The 31-year-old DJ -- who has 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the 'Masked Singer' host, who is also believed to be the father of her unborn baby -- saw the funny side when the 41-year-old star was the subject of more jokes after he revealed he is expecting a third child with Brittany Bell, his tenth in total.

De La Rosa shared a video from comic Brian Moller, in which he said: “They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy. And they said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not, Nick’s having them all!”

Over the top of the post, De La Rosa wrote on her Instagram Story: “Lmao! Ayyeeee! Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.(sic)" As well as his twins with De La Rosa -- who is due to give birth in October -- Cannon also has 11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany, and Legendary Love, who was born to him and Bre Tiesi last month. He and Alyssa Scott also had a son named Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer aged just five months last December.

The 'Wild N Out' star confirmed earlier this week he and Bell are expecting another baby.

Cannon shared footage of their maternity photoshoot, and added the caption: "Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE (sic)" And though he hasn't confirmed he is the father of Bell’s unborn child, he admitted recently it was "safe to bet" on him having more kids on the way this year.

He was co-host on 'Entertainment Tonight' and was asked by fellow presenter Nischelle Turner how many babies the stork will bring him in 2022, and he joked: "That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now." The star was further pressed on the subject as Turner mentioned Bell’s pregnancy would mark his eighth child. Cannon said: "Okay, I'm watching your math. What else you got?"