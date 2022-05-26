Nick Jonas says it’s a ‘blessing’ to have his daughter Malti home from hospital

Nick Jonas says it is a “blessing” to have his daughter Malti home from the hospital. The “Jealous” hitmaker called it “wonderful” to have the five-month-infant home after she spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit after he and his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, 39, welcomed her via surrogate in January while appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old musician told host Kelly Clarkson: “It’s pretty wild. She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season of our life, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

Earlier this month, the Jonas Brother revealed that his youngest brother Frankie, 21, is Malti’s “favourite uncle by far” but praised his two older brothers – and fellow bandmates – Joe, 32, and Kevin, 32, as “amazing” to their niece. Nick said: “Well, he’s the closest in age to the kids,” meaning Kevin’s daughters with his wife Danielle, 35; Alena, 8 and Valentina, 5, and Joe’s 22-month-old daughter Willa with his wife, actress Sophie Turner, who is expecting another bundle of joy. On Mother’s Day, the “Camp Rock” star and the “Baywatch” star mused about the “roller-coaster” of their journey into parenthood in co-ordinated Instagram posts.

