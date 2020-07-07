No contraceptive coil against this newborn shall prosper: Baby born holding his mother's IUD

A 34-year-old Vietnamese mom must have gotten the fright of her life when her baby boy was born holding her contraceptive coil which should have prevented her from falling pregnant in the first place.

The woman, who has two other children, is said to have inserted the intrauterine device (IUD) two years ago, the Daily Mail reported.

According to VN Express, the coil came out at the same time as the baby, but separately. It was only after the baby was born that he grabbed onto it.

Luckily, doctors were on hand to take pictures of the very unusual event. Hai Phong International Hospital then posted some of the images on its Facebook page, showing the baby with his eyes shut while holding the IUD.





"After delivery, I thought him holding the device was interesting, so I took a picture. I never thought it would receive so much attention," said obstetrician Tran Viet Phuong.

Phuong added that the IUD may have failed to prevent the pregnancy if it had moved from its original position.