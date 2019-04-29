Picture: File

There is good news for parents. If you are not particularly good at reading bedtime stories to your kids, just ask the Google Assistant on your phone to do so and you will be able to hear the famous tales from the Panchtantra or other books. Whether you have an Android or an iOS phone, every time you say "Hey Google, tell me a story", the Assistant tells you a tale. If you hear the "Truth Will Never Die" one day, it could be "Don't be Greedy" next time, or "Don't Trust Anybody" at some other time.

Google introduced the "Tell Me a Story" feature in English in India, Australia, Britain and the US on Thursday.

"You'll need to have the latest version of Google Play Books for Android or iOS installed to listen to all of these great stories," Eric Liu, Product Manager, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post.

"Whether you're on the way to school drop-off or waiting for soccer practice to start, you can hear stories like 'Let's Be Firefighters!' (Blaze and the Monster Machines), 'Robot Rampage' (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and more," Liu added.

The feature was first introduced in 2018, however, it was only made available on Google Home, TechCrunch reported.

- IANS