Pearl Modiadie is now a proud new mommy: ’To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal'
Award-winning TV host Pearl Modiadie has welcomed the arrival of her newborn.
Taking to social media, the Metro FM host shared a heartfelt message to her bundle of joy.
She posted a picture of her baby wearing a vest written “hello world” and captioned it: “I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love...the purest of hearts.
“You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly, we’re actually obsessed with you, but I’ll use the word dearly so we don’t scare you away from my love.”
Her comments section, both on Twitter and Instagram are filled with love. Her colleagues in the media industry, as well as fans, have been sending her congratulatory messages.
“We bless God for the arrival of your bundle of joy.... congratulations mommy,” commented Winnie Ntshaba.
Zola Nombona, who also gave birth this year congratulated the first time mommy. She said: “PEARL!!! 😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️ congratulations mama 🎉🎈🍾 May God bless you and your family.”
Here’s more of the best reactions:
Congratulations Pearl. 😊❤️ https://t.co/jpkBUhfwX8— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) September 21, 2020
Pearl was pregnant and gave birth and most of us didn't know. Respect!— Spha Madondo (@Spha_Madondo) September 21, 2020
Congratulations Pearl. https://t.co/H7GxejYO3T
Modiadie has kept her pregnancy a secret. Not even one picture of her with a baby bump was seen on social media.
In other new, Minnie Dlamini-Jones is also expecting her first child. The TV host shared the news on social media on her husband’s birthday.
She wrote: “Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾 Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol