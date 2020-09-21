Pearl Modiadie is now a proud new mommy: ’To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal'

“We bless God for the arrival of your bundle of joy.... congratulations mommy,” commented Winnie Ntshaba.

Zola Nombona, who also gave birth this year congratulated the first time mommy. She said: “PEARL!!! 😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️ congratulations mama 🎉🎈🍾 May God bless you and your family.”

Here’s more of the best reactions:

Pearl was pregnant and gave birth and most of us didn't know. Respect!



Congratulations Pearl. https://t.co/H7GxejYO3T — Spha Madondo (@Spha_Madondo) September 21, 2020

Modiadie has kept her pregnancy a secret. Not even one picture of her with a baby bump was seen on social media.

In other new, Minnie Dlamini-Jones is also expecting her first child. The TV host shared the news on social media on her husband’s birthday.

She wrote: “Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾 Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol