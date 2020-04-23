PICS: A picture of absolute joy as Prince Louis turns 2

London - With his little hands smudged with paint and a broad grin on his face, Prince Louis is clearly pleased with his artistic creation.

As he turns two on Thursday, these charming pictures show that – just like millions of other children across Britain – his parents are keeping him busy by painting rainbows to celebrate the NHS.

To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new set of pictures of their youngest son. Taken at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, this month by his doting mother Kate, they show that Louis is growing up fast.









Gone are the little wisps of baby hair and chubby face we have been used to seeing. Instead he is now a proper cheeky little boy, full of life just like his brother, Prince George, six, and sister, Princess Charlotte, who will turn five next month.

As we can see Louis, dressed in a blue checked shirt, also loves his arts and crafts – one of Kate’s favourite things to do with her children – and has no fear of getting his hands dirty.