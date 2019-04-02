Pink, who shares her two children with husband Carey Hart, 43, frequently shares photos of her children via social media. Picture: AP

Singer Pink responded with anger when "disgusting" comments appeared on an Instagram post which showed her 2-year-old son Jameson Moon without his swim diaper near a pool. "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision? Are you for real?" she captioned the post.

"As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper."

The 39-year-old singer accompanied the message with a photo of her kneeling before a pelican with Jameson, whose nude bottom half was scribbled out, and daughter Willow Sage, 7, reported people.com.

"I deleted it because you're all f***ing disgusting. And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people's lives," she continued. "There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there."

In a sarcastic remark, she addressed the photo and wrote: "Here's a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."

Pink, who shares her two children with husband Carey Hart, 43, frequently shares photos of her children via social media.

