Princess Diana secretly buried stillborn baby in palace garden, claims best friend

While living at Kensington Palace, the late Princess Diana reportedly went against palace protocol and took matters into her own hands.

According to her former butler, Paul Burrell, Diana had buried her friend’s stillborn baby in the palace gardens, British tabloid, The Express reported.

Burrell wrote in his 2006 book “The Way We Are”, that her best friend Rosa Monckton had given birth to a stillborn baby in 1994 and the infant was secretly buried in the garden.

Burrell’s claim was backed up by Monckton who confirmed the incident during an interview with Australia’s Channel 7, saying that she did have a stillborn child which Diana had offered to bury in the garden.

“I’m going to tell the chief inspector that we’re going to bury a pet in the garden. Only you, I, and Rosa will know it’s a baby,” said Monckton when Burrell asked the princess how she intended to get past security.