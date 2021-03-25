Princess Eugenie hails baby son as 'best present'

Princess Eugenie joked her baby son is the "best present" she could have asked for as she thanked well-wishers for their birthday messages. The gallery director turned 31 on Tuesday and in a sweet message thanking well-wishers for their kind messages, she shared two new photos of her six-week-old son August on Instagram. In the first photo, she cradled August - who was wearing a knitted jumper with his name on the back - while laughing with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and in the other, the tot's face could be seen peeking out over his dad's shoulder. She captioned the post: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday [heart emoji].. I got the best present I could ask for!!(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) Eugenie's birthday fell just over a week after she celebrated her first Mother's Day as a parent, and she marked that day with a new photo of August too.

She posted a picture of the baby lying in a field of daffodils, as well as one of herself as a baby with her mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

She captioned that post:"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day.

“I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all."

The couple on Instagram revealed two weeks after their son was born that they had named him August Philip Hawke.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Eugenie wrote at the time: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣

"[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."