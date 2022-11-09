Rebel Wilson names her daughter after Queen Elizabeth

Rebel Wilson’s daughter’s name was inspired by Queen Elizabeth. The 42-year-old actress recently announced that she’d welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate, and Wilson has now explained the meaning behind the name of her daughter, Royce Lillian.

The movie star – who is in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma – shared: “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.” Wilson also explained the inspiration behind her daughter’s middle names. She told PEOPLE: “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late queen.”

Wilson made the comments shortly after she took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child. The actress wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate (heart emoji).

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.The BEST gift!! (sic).” Wilson also revealed that she’s already “learning quickly” about the challenges of motherhood.

