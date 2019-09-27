Stats SA released the most popular baby names for 2018. File graphic: Stats SA

Choosing a name for your newborn isn't always easy, but you might want to know what's the trendiest name right now before your decide. Statistics SA (Stats SA) has released it's Recorded Lives Birth 2018 report and it confirms the most popular baby names in SA.

In a statement Stats SA says: "In 2018, the most popular first names for males were Enzokuhle, followed by Lethabo and Melokuhle. These three were also the top three names for 2017 births, and the order remained the same. For middle names, Junior was the most popular, followed by Blessing and Gift."

The statement continues: "Amongst females, the three most popular first names for 2018 were Enzokuhle, Melokuhle and then Amahle. Similar to males, the order remained the same as that of 2017."

And if you want to give your child a middle name "Amongst girls, the most popular choices were Precious, Princess and Angel, in that order. Enzokuhle, Melokuhle, Omphile and Amogelang were in the top ten list of names for both sexes."