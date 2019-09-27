Stats SA released the most popular baby names for 2018. File graphic: Stats SA

Choosing a name for your newborn isn't always easy, but you might want to know what's the trendiest name right now before your decide.

Statistics SA (Stats SA) has released it's Recorded Lives Birth 2018 report and it confirms the most popular baby names in SA.

In a statement Stats SA says: "In 2018, the most popular first names for males were Enzokuhle, followed by Lethabo and Melokuhle. These three were also the top three names for 2017 births, and the order remained the same. For middle names, Junior was the most popular, followed by Blessing and Gift."

The statement continues: "Amongst females, the three most popular first names for 2018 were Enzokuhle, Melokuhle and then Amahle. Similar to males, the order remained the same as that of 2017."

And if you want to give your child a middle name "Amongst girls, the most popular choices were Precious, Princess and Angel, in that order. Enzokuhle, Melokuhle, Omphile and Amogelang were in the top ten list of names for both sexes."

All the top ten first names for both sexes were of native languages. Most of the popular baby names for males and females reflect positive hopes for the child, express beliefs or are inspired by positive connotations of both love and acceptance.

Another interesting fact is that "nationally, the most prevalent surname for both sexes was Dlamini, followed by Nkosi and then Ndlovu. 

It is interesting to note that nine of the surnames were from the Nguni clans, namely isiZulu, isiXhosa, isiNdebele and siSwati. Mokoena – which featured as the sixth most popular surname – was the only non-Nguni surname."

For more information you can download the latest Recorded live births, 2018 report.