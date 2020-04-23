Richard Gere does it again, welcomes third child at age 70

Richard Gere has become a father for the third time. The 70-year-old actor and his spouse Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second son into the world, just 14 months after their older child Alexander was born, Spanish magazine Hola! reports. It is currently unclear when the baby was born. The 'Pretty Woman' star - who also has Homer, 20, with ex-wife Carey Lowell - and his 37-year-old wife are said to be enjoying quality family time at their ranch on the outskirts of New York. Richard previously admitted he has no worries about being an older father.

Asked if it was something that concerned him, he said: "Not at all. No."

The couple had kept very tight-lipped on whether they were expecting a son or daughter when Alejandra - who also has seven-year-old son Albert with her ex-husband Govin Friedland - was pregnant with their first child.

Richard said: "Nobody knows because we haven't told anybody."

Meanwhile, the 'An Officer and a Gentleman' actor - who was also previously married to Cindy Crawford - recently admitted he "instantly" fell in love with his wife.

The Hollywood star felt a connection he'd never experienced before when he first met the blonde beauty five years ago.

Asked if he fell in love at first sight, he said: "Instant from my side. I instantly became happy just looking at her. It was one of those powerful things.

And pressed on if he's felt the same connection in the past, he said: "Yes, I've been married three times, but it didn't happen with the kind of power of this one. But I do remember the first time I met each of my wives."