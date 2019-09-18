According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Meghan decided to choose a very close friend to take on the role. Picture: AP

Since the birth of their son, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been fiercely protective of their family's privacy. From his birth to Baby Archie's christening, both Harry and Meghan have refused to reveal any details of any of these intimate events. They've even gone as far as keeping the identities of Archie's godparents a secret. But now, one royal insider has let slip that she might know who the five-month-old's godmother is.

And no, it's none of the high-profile names that have been associated with the honour.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Meghan decided to choose a very close friend to take on the role. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl revealed that while attending the launch of Meghan's charity womenswear collection, she spotted the woman in question in the audience.

“I was there at the launch and spotted in the audience Isabel May," said Nicholl. “Who is, in fact, Archie’s godmother although that’s been kept very, very quiet.

“She’s a great friend of the duchess, and of course she would have known all about this launch."

Thus far, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed May as godmother. But what we do know is that their friendship came to light earlier this year.

May is the former director of communications for Burberry, according to Vanity Fair.

She was introduced to Meghan via a mutual friend and Soho House director Markus Anderson.