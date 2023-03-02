I remember when I was still in the early stages of pregnancy, and when I told my doctor about the morning sickness, which started around six weeks, he said I shouldn’t worry because it would go away after twelve weeks. It didn’t. I had it up until the last day of my pregnancy.

And after birth, people would tell me that I shouldn’t worry about the colic and stuff. It getd better when the baby grows, and I said: “No, it doesn’t. It won’t get better because each phase comes with its challenges, and I was right.” At six months, my baby is exploring, and I love the milestones, but it’s the teething that gets to me. Below are five signs that your baby is teething and how to help them.

Swollen gums Your baby’s gums will look swollen, making them feel uncomfortable. Baby stores like Clicks Baby usually have soothing medication that you can use to massage the baby’s gums. However, make sure that your paediatrician has approved it. Drooling

It’s common for babies to drool, but it happens a lot when teething. Make sure they wear bibs to avoid wetting their clothes. Fussiness and crying They cry a lot, probably because of the discomfort they are getting from their gums. Just cuddle with them or give them a soothing pacifier with frozen milk. It will help them calm down. However, don’t give it to them every day as they may catch the flu.

Runny tummy

Some babies tend to have a loose tummy when teething. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to help them. Just make sure they have enough nappies and wipes. Also, avoid giving them food like pears. Instead, feed them an apple. Wanting to chew on hard things They will want to put anything in their mouth to rub the gums. Instead, get them silicon toys that they can use on their gums. Make sure they are safe, washed and sterilised.