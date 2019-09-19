Meghan previously took Archie to watch his dad play in a local polo match in July. Picture: AP

It was just another day at the local pub for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they took their sleeping baby down the road to their local for a spot of lunch. According to TMZ, the royal couple visited The Rose & Crown in Windsor, just down the road from their home at Frogmore Cottage. Locals said the tot was an absolute dream and was sound asleep for the whole two-hour visit.

Pictures obtained by TMZ show the tot snugly asleep as his dad lugged around his car seat. The outing seems to have taken place a few Sundays ago with Baby Archie less than four months old.

Both Meghan and Harry enjoined a roast dinner, while he settled for a few pints of beer and Meghan opted for water. Most visitors didn't seem to bother them, with some even not recognising the famous couple.

But instead of going incognito, they had private security and two police officers with them.

The Sussexes are due to fly into Cape Town on Sunday. Here's hoping they immerse themselves in the local culture and visit a few of the Mother City's pubs with little Archie.

