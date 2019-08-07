Although the sisters attend large royal events, the Phillips family lead a very private life in London. Picture: Instagram

London - With a middle name that honours her great-grandmother, Lena Tindall is the youngest in a long line of little (and not so little) Lizzies who share the Queen’s name - each with very different characters. Here, Beth Hale introduces the members of the House of Windsor’s very exclusive club... She was a serenely pretty bridesmaid, sitting next to Pippa Middleton at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Now Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon (and granddaughter of Princess Margaret) is 17 years old.

She was pictured in 2017 exchanging warm words with the monarch at a service of thanksgiving for her grandfather, the late Lord Snowdon.

She's already an old hand at family appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Estella Olga Elizabeth Taylor, daughter of Lady Helen Taylor and art dealer Timothy Taylor, was a six-year-old cutie when she caught the eye of the Duchess of Cambridge (pre-children) during the 2011 Trooping The Colour.

Now 14, with older sister Eloise, 15, she makes up the large group of teenage members of The Firm.

Lady Helen - daughter of the Duke of Kent, who is the Queen’s cousin - was the royal It-girl of her day and has worked as an ambassador for designer Giorgio Armani.

Little Lena Elizabeth Tindall is the queen’s second-youngest great-grandchild (after Prince Harry’s son Archie).

She was born at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire on June 18 last year and is a younger sister to five-year-old Mia.

Lena is 20th in line to the throne, and the Queen’s seventh great grandchild.

Fourth in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana bears a striking resemblance to her "Gan Gan" at the same age. The four-year-old is already a dab hand at the old royal wave, proving she is more at ease centre-stage than older brother George.

Like her great-grandmother, the Queen, Charlotte has already shown a liking for horse-riding, and when her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, retreat to their country home, she is just down the road from the Queen’s Sandringham residence.

With her cloud of strawberry-blonde curls, Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina Windsor is in the same class at Thomas’s School, Battersea, as her distant cousin Prince George.

She’s the five-year-old daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor, son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Sophie.

Like Charlotte, she was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Isla Elizabeth Phillips, seven, is the daughter of the Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn.

For the last two years she has joined her great-grandmother on the Palace balcony after Trooping The Colour - with elder sister Savannah, eight, last year spotted covering Prince George’s mouth during the National Anthem.

Although the sisters attend large royal events, the Phillips family lead a very private life in London. Despite being 17th in line to the throne, Isla does not hold a royal title.

Daily Mail