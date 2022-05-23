Toya Delazy and Ally Sdi welcome their bouncing baby girl

Musician Toya Delazy and her wife Ally Sdi welcomed their bouncy baby girl into the world at the weekend. Delazy took to social media to announce the arrival of their newborn.

On Instagram she posted a picture message saying: “My wife just gave birth to the most beautiful baby girl, both mom & baby are doing well 😍 I have a family ❤️ 😭.” The caption read: “This happened yesterday 🥺😫😍 @alissonchaig you are a fire 🔥 such a all together Goddess - Thank you Mamo 😊 Soooo Baby number 2? 👀😅.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toya Delazy (@toyadelazy) Delazy’s fans, friends and industry peers took to the comments section to share in their joy.

“😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS!!! Here's to your little family 🥂❤️,” said Sade Giliberti, well known for her presenting on SABC1’s “YoTv“ back in the ‘90s. TV personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko said: “Congratulations … babies are such a blessing 😍😍😍”. Actor, TV presenter and filmmaker, Thapelo Mokoena said: “Congratulation Family. This is beautiful, can’t wait to meet the little one soon ♥️💫🎈”.

