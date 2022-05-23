Toya Delazy and Ally Sdi welcome their bouncing baby girl

Musician Toya Delazy and her wife Ally Sdi welcomed their bouncy baby girl into the world at the weekend.
Delazy took to social media to announce the arrival of their newborn.
On Instagram she posted a picture message saying: “My wife just gave birth to the most beautiful baby girl, both mom & baby are doing well 😍 I have a family ❤️ 😭.”
The caption read: “This happened yesterday 🥺😫😍 @alissonchaig you are a fire 🔥 such a all together Goddess - Thank you Mamo 😊 Soooo Baby number 2? 👀😅.”
Delazy’s fans, friends and industry peers took to the comments section to share in their joy.
“😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS!!! Here's to your little family 🥂❤️,” said Sade Giliberti, well known for her presenting on SABC1’s “YoTv“ back in the ‘90s.
TV personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko said: “Congratulations … babies are such a blessing 😍😍😍”.
Actor, TV presenter and filmmaker, Thapelo Mokoena said: “Congratulation Family. This is beautiful, can’t wait to meet the little one soon ♥️💫🎈”.
The pair announced their pregnancy in February on Instagram. At the time Delazy wrote: “And just like that ... Guide us universe, as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force - We know it's an incredible gift and miracle ... We're pregnant, I'm gonna be a MOMMY 😭 #rainbowbaby”.
The couple tied the knot in October 2021, after being together for more than a decade, while Delazy lived between SA and the UK. Now the two have settled in the UK, where they will raise their daughter.