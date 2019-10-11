WATCH: Amber Rose gives birth to baby boy









A.E. shared a photo of himself cradling his baby son on Instagram and paid tribute to his partner. Picture: Instagram Amber Rose has given birth to a baby boy. The 35-year-old model - who already has six-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - and her partner Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards welcomed Slash Electric Alexander into the world on Thursday. A.E. shared a photo of himself cradling his baby son on Instagram and paid tribute to his partner. He captioned the picture: "Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now [heart emoji]. "Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar [heart emoji (sic)."





Amber shared a series of videos from the delivery room on her Instagram story, featuring the rapper wearing scrubs alongside the caption "It's time", and a number of clips of him playing rock, paper, scissors with Sebastian.

Amber announced her pregnancy on social media in April by posting a picture of herself whilst having a scan, and wrote: "@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother! (sic)"





Whilst Alexander added in his own post: "Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift...I love you ... I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won't get mad if ur first words r "where the bitches @?" [laughing emoji] ( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity) (sic)"

The Slutwalk founder suffered with Hyperemesis, extreme morning sickness, in both her pregnancies.