Amber Rose has given birth to a baby boy.
The 35-year-old model - who already has six-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - and her partner Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards welcomed Slash Electric Alexander into the world on Thursday.
A.E. shared a photo of himself cradling his baby son on Instagram and paid tribute to his partner.
He captioned the picture: "Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now [heart emoji].
"Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar [heart emoji (sic)."